Left Menu
Development News Edition

"358 passengers have arrived from UK;Efforts on to trace them"

Telangana Public Health Director G Srinivas Rao said these passengers need to undergo institutional quarantine even if they test negative, while positive caseswould be treated in hospitals, based on their symptoms.He further said no case of new strain of COVID-19 has so far been identified in the state, even as the surveillance at the airport has been stepped up.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:51 IST
"358 passengers have arrived from UK;Efforts on to trace them"
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

A total of 358 passengers had arrived in Telangana in the past one week from U.K,where a new strain of COVID-19 has been detected and efforts were on trace them,a senior health department official said here on Tuesday. Telangana Public Health Director G Srinivas Rao said these passengers need to undergo institutional quarantine even if they test negative, while positive caseswould be treated in hospitals, based on their symptoms.

He further said no case of new strain of COVID-19 has so far been identified in the state, even as the surveillance at the airport has been stepped up. ''Seven passengers arrived here from the UK on Monday through connecting flights.

There were 358 directs passengers from December 15 to 21. As per the Centres SoP (standard operating procedure) all international passengers arrived here from November 25 to December 23 will be under surveillance.

Information of those passengers will be shared by the Centre soon,'' he told reporters at a press conference here. He further said a dedicated phone number would be provided to passengers from the UK for assistance and to monitor their health.

According to him, as per reports, the new variant of COVID-19 has the capability of spreading faster while the mortality rate is negligible. Hyderabad had four direct flights and seven connecting flights to the UK.

All international passenger flights connecting the U.K have been suspended from Wednesday till December 31 or till further orders in the wake of the emergence of a mutated strain of the virus there. Rao said a vaccine for the virus is expected in four to five weeks and efforts are on to keep required infrastructure in place for the distribution of the preventive drug.

Assuring that COVID-19 cases are under control in Telangana, he said as many as 10,000 vaccine administrators have been identified and training programmes at various levels are currently undergoing. ''Cold chain system in the state is being developed to store about three crore doses.

So, as and when the vaccine is received by the state, we will immediately try to roll out the vaccination programme,'' he said. He requested people to avoid large gatherings during festivals and on New Year eve in view of dropping temperatures in the state.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia hits more EU officials with entry bans over Navalny

Moscow is expanding the list of European officials barred from entering Russia in response to the European Unions sanctions over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Russias Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday. The move...

Maha: Two held with drugs worth over Rs 1.13 crore from Thane

Two persons were arrested from Thane district of Maharashtra and banned drugs worth over Rs 1.13 crore were seized from them, police said on Tuesday. Police seized a plastic box containing brown sugar and MD powder, collectively weighing ov...

Four passengers including a British national who arrived at Ahmedabad airport by Air India flight from London have tested positive for COVID-19: officials.

Four passengers including a British national who arrived at Ahmedabad airport by Air India flight from London have tested positive for COVID-19 officials....

Infosys, Daimler partner for IT infra transformation

Infosys on Tuesday said it has formed a long-term partnership with Daimler AG for a technology-driven IT infrastructure transformation. After the receipt of all regulatory approvals, Daimler AG will transform its IT operating model and infr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020