Business briefs 2

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance on Tuesday said senior citizen policyholders can now submit digital proof of existence though a video call on WhatsApp to claim their annuity pension claims.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 19:20 IST
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance on Tuesday said senior citizen policyholders can now submit digital proof of existence though a video call on WhatsApp to claim their annuity pension claims. The insurer said it is a first-of-its-kind video-based digital life certification for policyholders to ease the annuity pension claim process, Bajaj Allianz Life said in a release. This service has been designed keeping in mind the needs of senior citizens, as they need not visit the company's branches during the pandemic to submit their life certificate.

Bajaj Allianz Life Chief (Operations and Customer Experience) Kayzad Hiramanek said, ''We continue to focus on providing smart digital solutions to our customers while bearing in mind the new business environment that we are currently operating in.'' PTI * * * APEDA organises virtual buyer-seller meet in Thailand to promote agri exports * The commerce ministry's arm APEDA organised a virtual buyer-seller meet in Thailand on Monday to promote the export potential of India's agricultural and processed food products, according to an official statement on Tuesday. The meet brought together key stakeholders from the respective governments and trade on a common platform for strengthening strategic cooperation between India and Thailand in the agri food sector, the ministry said in the statement.

During the meet, presentations were made by trade associations from India on potential product for exports to Thailand such as grapes, pomegranate, vegetable, and dairy..

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Six passengers on London-Delhi flight test positive for COVID-19

Six passengers travelling on Air Indias London-Delhi flight tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, a senior government official said on Tuesday. The flight landed around 11.30 pm on Monday.Five passengers were found COVID-positive at the ...

EU is giving a "final push" to reach Brexit deal - Barnier

The European Union is giving a final push to reach a potential deal on future trading ties between the bloc and Britain, EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday.We are really in a crucial moment. We are giving it a final p...

Need to focus on parcel business growth for benefit of small traders, businessmen: Rly Minister

The Railways needs to focus on the growth of its parcel business which is important for small traders and businessmen, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on TuesdayImmediate steps shall be taken to increase the production of LHB parcel vans...

Will ensure TN Assembly polls to be influence & inducement

A strict surveillance will be in place and comprehensive preparation carried out to make Tamil Nadu Assembly election influence and inducement free while following COVID-19 safety protocol, the Election Commission of India said on Tuesday. ...
