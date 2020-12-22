Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi grants exemptions for delisting of Pagita Leasing and Finance Company

Sebi, in its order passed on Monday, said that in case of the applicant company, almost 100 per cent of the equity is with the promoters and there are effectively no public shareholders.The company should make a public announcement about the delisting and also write to the individual holding the shares to tender the same.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 19:20 IST
Sebi grants exemptions for delisting of Pagita Leasing and Finance Company

Regulator Sebi has granted certain exemptions to Pagita Leasing and Finance Company Ltd for voluntary delisting of its equity shares. In its application for delisting, the company submitted that 99.96 per cent stake is held by the promoter group and the rest is held by an individual.

Pagita Leasing, which is listed on the BSE, was suspended by the exchange back in 2002. Sebi, in its order passed on Monday, said that in case of the applicant company, almost 100 per cent of the equity is with the promoters and there are effectively no public shareholders.

The company should make a public announcement about the delisting and also write to the individual holding the shares to tender the same. While allowing relaxations Sebi said, ''...applying in full the processes/requirements contemplated in the Delisting Regulations on the applicant company, whose shareholding pattern has remained unchanged since 2002 and has practically no public shareholders, would be onerous and contrived''.

In case the individual expresses his desire to exit, the company should provide an exit opportunity to him. In this regard, the firm should take up a valuation exercise to provide exit to the said public shareholder, the order said. ''Thereafter, the applicant company shall approach the stock exchange for guidance and the exchange shall do the needful to allow the company to get delisted,'' it noted.

Further, Sebi said the exercise of delisting should be completed within six months from the date of the order..

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Six passengers on London-Delhi flight test positive for COVID-19

Six passengers travelling on Air Indias London-Delhi flight tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, a senior government official said on Tuesday. The flight landed around 11.30 pm on Monday.Five passengers were found COVID-positive at the ...

EU is giving a "final push" to reach Brexit deal - Barnier

The European Union is giving a final push to reach a potential deal on future trading ties between the bloc and Britain, EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday.We are really in a crucial moment. We are giving it a final p...

Need to focus on parcel business growth for benefit of small traders, businessmen: Rly Minister

The Railways needs to focus on the growth of its parcel business which is important for small traders and businessmen, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on TuesdayImmediate steps shall be taken to increase the production of LHB parcel vans...

Will ensure TN Assembly polls to be influence & inducement

A strict surveillance will be in place and comprehensive preparation carried out to make Tamil Nadu Assembly election influence and inducement free while following COVID-19 safety protocol, the Election Commission of India said on Tuesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020