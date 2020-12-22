Left Menu
Two killed, 14 injured as bus collides with truck in UP

Two persons died and 14 others were injured when a Delhi-bound bus collided with a truck due to dense fog in Uttar Pradeshs Kushinagar district, police said. Two persons, including the bus driver, died while 14 others were injured, Superintendent of Police, Kushinagar, Vinod Kumar Singh said.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 22-12-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 19:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two persons died and 14 others were injured when a Delhi-bound bus collided with a truck due to dense fog in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, police said. The accident took place in the morning on NH-28 near Premvalia village located under Kasya police station, they said.

''A bus carrying 80 passengers from Bihar's Begusarai to Delhi collided with a stationary truck while another truck hit it from behind. Two persons, including the bus driver, died while 14 others were injured, '' Superintendent of Police, Kushinagar, Vinod Kumar Singh said. One of the deceased has been identified as Upendra Das (40), a passenger of the bus and resident of Begusarai, he said.

Driver of the bus Ved Prakash Singh (36), a resident of Amroha district, got stuck in the cabin. Some passengers with the help of local people dragged him out but his both legs were seriously damaged. Police rushed him to Kasya community health centre where he died during treatment, the SP said..

