Three Gujarat teachers die as car falls into roadside lake

Three schoolteachers, including a woman, were killed after their car fell into a roadside lake and got stuck in its muddy waters near Mehsana town in Gujarat on Tuesday, said police. The three victims could not come out of the vehicle and eventually drowned as the car got stuck in the muddy waters in an upside down position, said B V Thakkar, Sub- Inspector at the Mehsana Taluka police station.

The victims were identified by the police as Anand Shrimali (30), Vipul Chaudhary (38) and Smita Chauhan (37). The car belonged to Chaudhary.

While Shrimali and Chaudhary were residents of Visnagar taluka of Mehsana district, Chauhan was a native of Mehsana town. ''The car veered off the road and fell into the lake after Chaudhary lost control of the vehicle while passing through Panchot village on the Mehsana-Patan highway,'' said Thakkar.

''All of them used to work as teachers in different schools in villages of neighbouring Patan district. For convenience, Shrimali and Chauhan used to travel in Chaudhary's car and shared the cost,'' she said. As per forensic experts, the car doors got stuck in the mud as well as thick vegetation which made it impossible for the victims to come out in time, the police officer said.

''The victims eventually died of drowning before anyone could help them,'' she added..