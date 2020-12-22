K Rama Mohana Rao appointed director, chairman of Dredging Corporation

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) on Tuesday said Indian Administrative Service official K Rama Mohana Rao has been appointed as its director and chairman. The appointment is in addition to Rao's present post as chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Trust.

''K Rama Mohana Rao, IAS is appointed as Director and Chairman of the Company w.e.f. the date of the Annual General Meeting i.e. 22/12/2020...,'' the company said in a statement. Rao is a 1994 batch IAS Officer of UP cadre. Previously, he has worked in various posts in Uttar Pradesh government, and his immediate previous posting was as Commissioner, Mirzapur.

DCI provides dredging services to ports, Indian Navy, among others..