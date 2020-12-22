Left Menu
Gold worth Rs 87 lakh, saffron seized at Chennai airport

A package containing gold was also found in one of the passenger seats in the same flight.Officials also recovered four kg of grade 1 Saffron worth Rs 9.80 lakh.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-12-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 21:11 IST
Gold worth Rs 87 lakh, saffron seized at Chennai airport
Customs department sleuths seized gold, weighing totally 1.67 kg and worth Rs 87 lakh, in separate incidents at the airport here over the last two days and two persons were arrested in this connection, officials said on Tuesday. In the first case, gold was recovered from the baggage of a passenger who arrived from Dubai on Monday.The gold was concealed in a toy,an official release said.

In another case, gold in paste form was seized from three people who arrived from Dubai today.They had concealed the contraband in their rectum. A package containing gold was also found in one of the passenger seats in the same flight.

Officials also recovered four kg of grade 1 Saffron worth Rs 9.80 lakh.

