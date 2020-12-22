Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business briefs

The company, founded in 2019, addresses inefficiencies in the agricultural supply chain market by facilitating trade and logistics service between buyers, sellers, and carrier providers in return for a small commission on every transaction, as per an official statement.Wadia said if India has to become a developed nation, agriculture is in dire need of innovation and entrepreneurs like Udit Sangwan and Charu Chaturvedi who founded Agrigator.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 21:53 IST
Business briefs

Industrialist Ness Wadia has invested an undisclosed sum in Agrigator, a farm sector-focused supply chain platform, in a round led by Manish Modi on behalf of start-ups incubator Venture Catalysts. The company, founded in 2019, addresses inefficiencies in the agricultural supply chain market by facilitating trade and logistics service between buyers, sellers, and carrier providers in return for a small commission on every transaction, as per an official statement.

Wadia said if India has to become a developed nation, agriculture is in ''dire need'' of innovation and entrepreneurs like Udit Sangwan and Charu Chaturvedi who founded Agrigator. * * * * Eros Now content to be available on Apple TV channels in 11 more countries Streaming platform Eros Now on Tuesday said its content will be available through Apple TV channels in 11 more countries. After its successful launch in the US, Canada and India, the content will now be available in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Cambodia, Indonesia, Israel, Malaysia, Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Tajikistan, as per an official statement.

* * * * Yes Bank partners Salesforce for growth in retail assets base Yes Bank on Tuesday announced a collaboration with customer relationship management company Salesforce with an aim to drive retail assets base through personalised experiences for borrowers. Joint solutions, built on technology from the bank and Salesforce, will be leveraged to significantly grow the retail assets base, as per an official statement. * * * * Sidbi, Shri Gurudeva Charitable Trust partner to support differently-abled persons Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) on Tuesday said it has partnered with Shri Gurudeva Charitable Trust (SGCT), Andhra Pradesh to help needy differently-abled persons become 'Swavalambis' (entrepreneurs) by providing them with artificial limbs and street vending carts.

The first phase of this program commenced on the occasion of 'International Day of Disabled Persons' on December 3, where artificial limbs, street vending carts and other appliances were provided by Sidbi to 50 differently-abled persons via SGCT, a release said. In the second phase of the programme held on Tuesday, 50 more needy differently-abled persons were provided with street vending carts, artificial limbs, polio calipers, wheelchairs and tricycles, the release said.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina heads for close Senate vote on expanding right to abortion

Argentinas Senate will decide next week whether to give final approval to a government-backed bill that would expand the availability of legal abortion, a proposal that has divided a society with strong ties to the Roman Catholic church. On...

Special Postal Cover released to commemorate 25 years of CDA in Secunderabad

On successful completion of 25 years by the Controller of Defence Accounts CDA, Secunderabad in service to Services, a Special Postal Cover was released by S Rajendra Kumar, Indian Police Service IPS, Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Cir...

UP: Man held for killing wife, hiring contract killers to eliminate her

A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly hiring contract killers to kill his wife three days ago as she came in the way of his extra-marital relationship in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura district, police said. Sunil, a resident of Haryanas Fari...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10 pm

Following is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10 pm, according to data provided by various governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------An...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020