Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kolkata Metro to increase services on Dec 25 to tackle commuter rush

Following successful trials, inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety CRS will be conducted as per rules before clearance is obtained for running commercial services in the section, the official said.The countrys first underground railway extends from Noapara to Kavi Subhash station on the busy north-south axis of the city over a length of 27.22 kms, with 15.70 kms of underground section.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-12-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 22:27 IST
Kolkata Metro to increase services on Dec 25 to tackle commuter rush

Anticipating heavy rush of commuters on Christmas, the Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to run 216 services from 7 am to 10.30 pm on December 25, an official said on Tuesday. While the first service will start from both ends - Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash at 7 am and from Noapara at 7.09 am, the last service will leave Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum at 9.30 pm and from Noapara at 9.25 pm, he said.

Services will be available every seven minutes during the morning and evening peak hours. The Metro official said that e-passes will not be required for senior citizens, women and children below 15 years, but these will have to be produced by other passengers between 3 pm and 8 pm on Christmas.

Meanwhile, the Metro Railway will conduct trial of its newly-constructed Noapara-Dakshineswar section on Wednesday. Following successful trials, inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) will be conducted as per rules before clearance is obtained for running commercial services in the section, the official said.

The country's first underground railway extends from Noapara to Kavi Subhash station on the busy north-south axis of the city over a length of 27.22 kms, with 15.70 kms of underground section. The 4-km stretch between Noapara and Dakshineswar is mostly on elevated structure, the official said.

The Metro Railway has also decided to offer nine of its stations across its north-south axis and the East West Metro for branding to generate more non-fare revenue, he said The stations which have been offered for branding are Belgachia, Sovabazar-Sutanuti, Chandni Chowk, Phoolbagan, Bengal Chemical, City Centre, Central Park, Karunamoyee and the soon-to-be-inaugurated Baranagar. Salt Lake Sector-V and Salt Lake Stadium have already been co-branded, he said.

Earnings of the loss-making Kolkata Metro have decreased owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and related health protocols, which have led to lower footfall compared to ordinary times..

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vivek Anand Oberoi receives Sarvottam Samman for performance in 'PM Narendra Modi'

Adding a feather to his cap, Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, on Monday received the Sarvottam Samman from Governor of Maharashtra for his performance in the movie PM Narendra Modi. The Company actor was invited by Governor of Maharashtr...

Congress to submit two crore signatures to President against farm laws, seek his intervention

A Congress delegation led by party leader Rahul Gandhi will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on December 24 and submit around two crore signatures to him against the new farm laws. The delegation, which will include party leaders and MPs, wil...

Journalist robbed at gunpoint in east Delhi

A 30-year-old journalist of a news agency was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by three bike-borne men in east Delhis Shakarpur area, police said on Tuesday. The police received information regarding the incident around 12.30 am on Tuesday, the...

Odisha MLAs visit Navy warship

About 100 MLAs including Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Tuesday visited Indian navy warship INS Jalaswa. The MLAs along with Jagatsinghpur MP Rajashree Mallick, were taken to the deep see in the warship where they spent about 6 hours....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020