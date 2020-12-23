Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. FDA warns Amazon's Whole Foods Market for misbranding food products

"We are working closely with the FDA to ensure all practices and procedures in our stores meet if not exceed food safety requirements," Whole Foods said in an emailed statement.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2020 02:10 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 01:46 IST
U.S. FDA warns Amazon's Whole Foods Market for misbranding food products
Representative image Image Credit: free.arinco.org

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday it has issued a warning letter to Amazon.com Inc's Whole Foods Market for not labeling some products for the presence of food allergens, which led to a series of product recalls. The supermarket chain, which was bought by Amazon in 2017 for $13.7 billion, has recalled more than 30 food products in the last year as the presence of major food allergens was not listed on product labels, the agency said.

The products were mainly from the deli and bakery sections of the store, the FDA said. (http://bit.ly/3nN1fSU) Whole Foods is responsible for investigating and determining the causes of the violations identified and for preventing their recurrence, the FDA said in the letter issued to the company on Dec. 16.

The agency said the company should respond within 15 working days from receipt of the letter, listing out in writing the actions it is taking to address the violations. "We are working closely with the FDA to ensure all practices and procedures in our stores meet if not exceed food safety requirements," Whole Foods said in an emailed statement.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca says its vaccine should be effective against new coronavirus variant

British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc told Reuters on Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine should be effective against the new coronavirus variant, adding that studies were under way to fully probe the impact of the mutation. AZD1222 AstraZenecas vacci...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Thai baby elephant hit by motorcycle survives after receiving CPRThailands Mana Srivate has performed dozens of resuscitation attempts in his 26 years as a rescue worker, but never before on...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Britain reports record number of new COVID-19 infections, 691 deathsBritain reported a record number of new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday as it battles a surge in cases caused by a vari...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Colorful Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters, and living rooms, on ChristmasComic book hero Wonder Woman returns to the screen on Christmas Day with a hefty mission bring holiday chee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020