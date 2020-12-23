Trump voices concern about Vietnam's trade deficit in call with PM
"President Trump raised concerns regarding the trade deficit and urged Prime Minister Phuc to take bold steps to ensure fair and reciprocal trade between the United States and Vietnam," White House spokesman Judd Deere said. U.S. companies imported about $65 billion worth of goods from Vietnam in the first 10 months of 2020, compared with $66.6 billion for all of 2019. Its key exports to the United States include garments, electronics and wooden products.Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 05:15 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 05:15 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump raised concerns about Vietnam's trade deficit with the United States in a phone call on Tuesday with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the White House said.
The United States last week named Vietnam a currency manipulator, a move that trade experts said could pave the way for Trump to impose tariffs on Vietnamese goods before he leaves office in January. "President Trump raised concerns regarding the trade deficit and urged Prime Minister Phuc to take bold steps to ensure fair and reciprocal trade between the United States and Vietnam," White House spokesman Judd Deere said.
U.S. companies imported about $65 billion worth of goods from Vietnam in the first 10 months of 2020, compared with $66.6 billion for all of 2019. The United States is Vietnam's largest export market, accounting for over a quarter of its total export revenue in the first 11 months of this year. Its key exports to the United States include garments, electronics and wooden products.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vietnamese
- Donald Trump
- Trump
- Phuc
ALSO READ
Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks
Odd News Roundup: Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector and Mexican archaeologists uncover facade
Odd News Roundup: Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector; China's pigeon racing enthusiasts spend big and more
Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more
Vietnamese truck deaths: UK finds two men guilty of manslaughter