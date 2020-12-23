Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock futures slip as Trump threatens to derail stimulus bill

- it may go down to the last moment." Ten-year U.S. Treasury futures rose two ticks and the yield on U.S. 10-year government bonds fell one basis point in Asia after Trump's tweet. It also soured sentiment which had caught a boost after ITV's political editor said in a late-night tweet that separate sources had raised the possibility of Britain and the European Union striking a trade deal on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 08:37 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 08:37 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock futures slip as Trump threatens to derail stimulus bill

U.S. stock futures fell, commodities slipped and Treasuries edged higher on Wednesday after Donald Trump threw a last-minute spanner in to pandemic relief plans by threatening not to sign a long-awaited stimulus bill in to law. S&P 500 futures were down half a percent by mid-morning in Asia and European and British equity futures fell by the same margin as the news offset hints of progress toward a British trade deal with Europe.

In a video posted on Twitter, Trump said the bill - the result of months of wrangling in Congress - was "a disgrace" with too much foreign spending, adding he wanted to increase "ridiculously low" $600 checks for individuals to $2000. "Really ... you got to be kidding," said Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at NatAlliance in a note emailed after Trump's message.

"Personally we think the President will sign the bill at the last possible moment ... but the true reality star will wait until the end," he said. "Bond markets close 2 p.m. Thursday while stocks close at 1 p.m. - it may go down to the last moment." Ten-year U.S. Treasury futures rose two ticks and the yield on U.S. 10-year government bonds fell one basis point in Asia after Trump's tweet.

It also soured sentiment which had caught a boost after ITV's political editor said in a late-night tweet that separate sources had raised the possibility of Britain and the European Union striking a trade deal on Wednesday. Holiday-thinned markets are also jittery about a highly contagious new coronavirus strain, which has given support to the safe-haven U.S. dollar and yen and dragged on the prices of growth-sensitive commodities from oil to iron ore and copper.

France will re-open borders to Britain on Wednesday, but much of the world has sealed it off after a significantly more transmissible mutated coronavirus variant was discovered spreading swiftly across southern England. Scientists say there is no evidence that vaccines currently being deployed in Britain will not protect against this variant, but the possibility has begun to haunt traders.

"The worry right now is whether the vaccine is less effective," said Bank of Singapore currency analyst Moh Siong Sim. "All these unknowns are keeping markets edgy, especially when they have made quite a bit for the year from the rally. People are keen to say let's take some money off the table."

The U.S. dollar index rose 0.1% as the greenback generally hung on to small but broad overnight gains. The Australian dollar edged higher to $0.7540 and most other majors were pretty close to flat, with the euro at $1.2171 and sterling at $1.3390.

Asian stocks steadied, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.1% after three days of declines. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.1%, although gains were concentrated in healthcare and technology stocks. Both indexes are up more than 60% from March lows.

Oil prices fell to test lows made during a sharp selloff on Monday, with Brent crude futures last down 1.5% at $49.35 a barrel and U.S. crude futures down 1.5% at $46.34.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China stocks rise on policy support; EV shares lead gains

China shares rose on Wednesday, led by gains in manufacturers and suppliers of electric vehicles, as investors were assured that policymakers would avoid sudden policy tightening in 2021 to support an economic recovery from the pandemic-ind...

COVID-19 vaccine stirs rare hesitation in nearly virus-free Singapore

As Singapore prepares to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations its striking success in controlling the virus is making some question whether they should take the jabs. In a city-state where compliance with the authorities is generally high, some S...

India records 23,950 new coronavirus cases

India recorded 23,950 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its total cases to 10.1 million, the health ministry said on Wednesday. Less than 300,000 of those 10.1 million cases are currently infected with the coronavirus,...

Sikar coldest in Rajasthan, records 4 deg C

Sikar was recorded as the coldest place in Rajasthan with a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department here said on Wednesday. Sikar was followed by Pilani, where the night temperature was recorded at 4.4 degree...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020