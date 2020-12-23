Left Menu
Mahindra Logistics teams up with 1Bridge for last-mile delivery

The two partners have commenced pilot projects in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu on deliveries of consumerhome appliances and groceries, it said.This collaboration will complement MLLs logistical expertise, pan-India network and a wide customer base with 1Bridges deep presence across villages in rural India through its network of local business associates and district-level stations.

Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Mahindra Logistics has teamed up with Bengaluru-based social enterprise and largest village commerce network, 1Bridge, for last mile delivery in the rural parts of the country. Mahindra Logistics has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with 1Bridge to this effect, the company said on Wednesday.

Under the tie-up, over the next three years, the two partners look to build last-mile delivery capability covering over 1,00,000 villages in the country, Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) said in a release. The two partners have commenced pilot projects in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu on deliveries of consumer/home appliances and groceries, it said.

''This collaboration will complement MLL's logistical expertise, pan-India network and a wide customer base with 1Bridge's deep presence across villages in rural India through its network of local business associates and district-level stations. We look forward to working collaboratively towards a strengthened supply chain network in rural India,'' said Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD & CEO, Mahindra Logistics. 1Bridge has its operations spanning over 6,000 villages across 65 districts in six states, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha, according to the release.

''We are delighted to partner with a leader like Mahindra Logistics, as this will enable a start-up like us to learn faster and deliver better consumer experience to the village consumers,'' said Madan Padaki, CEO, 1Bridge. Mahindra Logistics specialises in supply chain management and serves customers across various industries including consumer goods and e-commerce across the country.

1Bridge serves as a bridge that connects the supply side of the value chain to the demand side through its village entrepreneurs and a technology platform.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

