COVID-19: Maha authorises collectors to clamp night curfew

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 14:54 IST
The Maharashtra government onWednesday widened the scope of the night curfew, which wasimposed in municipal limits on Tuesday amid growing concernsover the emergence of a new coronavirus strain in UK,authorising collectors to issue similar orders, subject toapproval of chief secretary

As a precautionary step amid growing concerns over themutated COVID-19 variant, the state government clamped acurfew from 11 PM to 6 AM in the limits of 27 municipalcorporations, including Mumbai, from December 22 to January 5

''District collectorsare authorised to impose a nightcurfew in their jurisdiction subject to approval from thestate chief secretary,'' the state government said in an orderissued on Wednesday.

