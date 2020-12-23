COVID-19: Maha authorises collectors to clamp night curfew

The Maharashtra government onWednesday widened the scope of the night curfew, which wasimposed in municipal limits on Tuesday amid growing concernsover the emergence of a new coronavirus strain in UK,authorising collectors to issue similar orders, subject toapproval of chief secretary

As a precautionary step amid growing concerns over themutated COVID-19 variant, the state government clamped acurfew from 11 PM to 6 AM in the limits of 27 municipalcorporations, including Mumbai, from December 22 to January 5

''District collectorsare authorised to impose a nightcurfew in their jurisdiction subject to approval from thestate chief secretary,'' the state government said in an orderissued on Wednesday.