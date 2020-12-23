Internet Leaders Deliver on Strategies to Succeed in the New Digital Economy at Cloudbazaar 2020

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Endurance International Group, the parent company of web presence brands like HostGator, Bluehost, ResellerClub hosted the 9th edition of its marquee Cloud & Hosting event, Cloudbazaar, in association with . ORG on December 11 and 12, 2020. Held virtually this year, Cloudbazaar once again delivered its market-leading buzz with a conference and exhibition attended by 500 web professionals. Major Internet and web hosting companies made their presence felt through brand exhibits and thought-leadership sessions. With a wealth of keynote speakers who shared their strategies on how web developers & designers, IT service and digital marketing agencies (collectively called web professionals) can take advantage of the acceleration of the digital economy, this year's Cloudbazaar reaffirmed its position as the one of the very best conferences for web presence and hosting industry. Cloudbazaar featured keynote speeches from industry thought leaders such as Matt Mullenweg, Co-Founder and CEO, Automattic (parent company of WordPress) who detailed the importance for small businesses to get their own website versus being reliant on only social media presence. He highlighted his own journey of creating WordPress and his drive to make an easy to use open source software. Other notable speakers included Biswapriya Bhattacharjee Executive VP, Insights Division, Kantar South Asia; Taru Dahiya Director, SMB-Asia Pacific, Google Cloud; Bhavin Turakhia, Founder & CEO of Flock, Founder of Radix & Co-founder & CEO, Zeta; Pari Natarajan - CEO - Zinnov; Jasminder Singh Gulati, Co-founder & CEO, NowFloats; Amey Mashelkar, Head - Reliance JioGenNext; Crystal Peterson, Director, GoDaddy Registry. These are just a few of the many distinguished names who were keynoting at the event.

The tone of the event was set by Manish Dalal, Senior VP & GM of Endurance Group, APAC who delivered the opening keynote. He highlighted the challenges faced by MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) during the pandemic and the vital role that web professionals can play to support them in their digital journey. ''During this time, we have observed that more businesses are seeking help to create their web presence. According to Google search data, searches for website builder and website hosting increased by 1.5X times during this period. Searches for ''starting a business'' and ''e-commerce'' have also increased exponentially. Individuals and small businesses challenged by COVID-19 are progressively looking at leveraging the Internet to connect with their customers. Clearly, a contactless revolution in communication, collaboration and commerce is imminent. Web professionals will be key to enable future digitization of small and micro businesses,'' said Manish Dalal. He further said, ''Cloudbazaar, with its lineup of industry speakers helps bring new business thinking and tech trends to the forefront so that web professionals are prepared to take on newer opportunities and be successful.'' Pari Natarajan- CEO, Zinnov LLC spoke about the trends observed amongst SMBs (Small & Medium Businesses) post COVID. He shared insights on the large scale global opportunities available for web professionals that included Cloud-enabled operational support (USD 300Mn-400 Mn), Integrated E-commerce solutions (USD 500 Mn- 1B), Digital & Email Marketing (USD 125-225 M), Process Automation (USD 100-200 M) and providing Security to SMBs Operations ($150-250 M). A panel discussion on ''The Real India MSME Opportunity'', which was being hosted by Praveen Bhadada, Partner & Global Head - Digital, Zinnov with Jasminder Singh Gulati, Co-founder & CEO of NowFloats and Amey Mashelkar, Head - JioGenNext as the panellists highlighted the the opportunities for web professionals to serve MSMEs in tier 2, 3 and 4 markets and the importance of digital transformation for this audience.

Cloudbazaar was sponsored by 10+ partners including .ORG (Public Interest Registry), Google Cloud, Freshworks, NowFloats, Sedo.com, NeoSoft Technologies amongst others.