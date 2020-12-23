Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch exporters fear fruit will rot if Brexit deal not done

The Netherlands exported about 2 billion euros' ($2.4 billion) worth of fruit and vegetables to Britain last year, and its port, Rotterdam, is the main hub for cargo passing from other EU member states to Britain. If Britain crashes out of the EU without a trade deal, its imports of fresh produce will be subject to time-consuming health and customs checks.

Reuters | Rotterdam | Updated: 23-12-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 15:32 IST
Dutch exporters fear fruit will rot if Brexit deal not done

With the clock running down on negotiations over a Brexit trade deal, Dutch fruit and vegetable exporters fear that a failure to strike an agreement could lead to long customs queues and fresh produce rotting in trucks. The Netherlands exported about 2 billion euros' ($2.4 billion) worth of fruit and vegetables to Britain last year, and its port, Rotterdam, is the main hub for cargo passing from other EU member states to Britain.

If Britain crashes out of the EU without a trade deal, its imports of fresh produce will be subject to time-consuming health and customs checks. "When our trucks are in the middle of these queues, that will be disastrous for our products because they are fresh and need to go quickly," logistics manager Daco Sol of the Dutch fruit and vegetables producers association told Reuters.

"Each delay will lower the price of the product. Every consumer wants to consume very fresh products." A total of around 40 million tonnes of goods are shipped between the Netherlands and Britain every year via Rotterdam, Europe's largest seaport.

To prevent long lines at ferry terminals, the Port of Rotterdam last year prepared emergency overflow parking spaces for up to 700 trucks, in anticipation of back-ups caused by Britain's departure from the European Union. "We are as ready as we can be," port spokesman Leon Willems said.

"Cargo needs to be digitally pre-notified from Jan. 1, otherwise drivers will be sent away from the terminal and for that event we have parking spaces where truck drivers can (get) the paperwork in order." But Marcel van Bruggen, transport manager at Dutch company ABC Logistics, said he was not convinced that was enough to prevent logjams.

"I am very anxious about delays, I think that a lot of companies are not prepared yet, so trucks will arrive at the terminal without any documents or wrong documents. There will be congestion on the terminal till the highway." ($1 = 0.8210 euros)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three French police shot dead while responding to domestic violence call

Three French police officers were shot dead by a man when they arrived at a home in Saint-Just, a remote commune in central France, to respond to a domestic violence call, police said on Wednesday.A woman who was the reported victim of the ...

Israel hopes for rapprochement with fifth Muslim country before Trump exit - minister

Israel is working towards formalising relations with a fifth Muslim country during U.S. President Donald Trumps term, which ends next month, an Israeli government minister told Ynet TV on Wednesday. The White House has brokered rapprochemen...

Thanks to Reliance, Deal Street sees 7 pc rise in value to USD 80 bn in 2020: Report

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant ravaging of the global economy, the Deal Street managed to grow 7 per cent in 2020 over 2019 to about USD 80 billion across 1,268 transactions, thanks to a string of big-ticket deals by Rel...

Health Ministry issues SOP for Epidemiological Surveillance and Response

A new variant of SARS- CoV 2 virus Variant Under Investigation VUI-2021201 has been reported by the Government of United Kingdom UK to World Health Organization WHO. This variant is estimated by the European Center for Disease Control ECDC ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020