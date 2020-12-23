Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM directs COVID-19 tests for those who came to UP from abroad between Nov 25 and Dec 8

Amid concerns over a new variant of the coronavirus detected in the United Kingdom, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that those who came to the state from abroad between November 25 and December 8 should undergo tests for detection of COVID-19.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 16:27 IST
UP CM directs COVID-19 tests for those who came to UP from abroad between Nov 25 and Dec 8
Representative image

Amid concerns over a new variant of the coronavirus detected in the United Kingdom, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that those who came to the state from abroad between November 25 and December 8 should undergo tests for detection of COVID-19. Those who arrived in UP from abroad after December 9 must undergo an RT-PCR test, he told officials at a review meeting.

India has suspended all passenger flights connecting the United Kingdom from Wednesday till December 31 or till further orders in the wake of the emergence of a mutated strain of the virus there, joining several other countries that have imposed a similar flight ban. The Union Health Ministry also issued a standard operating procedure advising states to ensure that passengers coming from the UK should undergo RT-PCR test and be isolated in a separate unit of an institutional facility if found positive.

''We have to remain alert keeping in mind new strain of coronavirus. All those who came to the state from abroad between November 25 and December 8 should be tested and compulsory RT-PCR tests should be done for those coming after December 9,'' the chief minister was quoted as saying in a statement. Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh stood at second place in terms of COVID-19 testing and asserted that awareness drive about preventing the spread of the viral disease should continue.

He also directed officials to make effective arrangements for maintenance of cold chains in view of the anti-coronavirus immunization drive which would begin as soon as a vaccine gets emergency use authorization in India.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CR's Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani train to run from Dec 30

A Rajdhani special train will run on four days of the week between Mumbai and Hazrat Nizamuddin Delhi, the Central Railway CR said in a release on Wednesday. The CR had suspended its Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani train after the outbreak of coronav...

Britain's fresh food supply at risk until Dover backlog cleared

British supplies of some fresh food, mainly fruit and vegetables, are at risk of running out until a backlog of trucks at the port of Dover is cleared and links with France return to normal, the UK retail industry said on Wednesday.A partia...

Haryana cabinet approves new enterprises and employment policy

The Haryana cabinet on Wednesday approved the Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy 2020. The policy aims to establish the state as a competitive and favoured investment destination.The cabinet, which met here under the chairmanship of ...

Abul Kalam Azad did not believed in 'Bhartiyata': UP minister

In a controversial remark, Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swarup Shukla has claimed that the countrys first education minister Abul Kalam Azad did not believed in Bharat and BhartiyataI have no hesitation to say that in first education minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020