Honda Shine crosses 90 lakh sales milestone

Honda Motorcycle Scooter India HMSI on Wednesday said its 125cc bike Shine has crossed 90 lakh sales mark in the country since its launch in 2006. Over the years, the bike has redefined the 125cc segment leading customers expectations with continuous product and feature enhancement, HMSI Managing Director, President CEO Atsushi Ogata said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 16:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday said its 125cc bike Shine has crossed 90 lakh sales mark in the country since its launch in 2006. The brand currently enjoys a market share of 39 per cent in the 125cc segment, HMSI said in a statement.

"We are deeply humbled by the trust of over 90 lakh happy customers in brand Shine. Over the years, the bike has redefined the 125cc segment leading customers' expectations with continuous product and feature enhancement,'' HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said. The bike comes with a BS-VI compliant 125cc engine.

