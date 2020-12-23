Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI Guv ask banks to strengthen lending capacity by raising capital

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has asked banks to take proactive measures to strengthen their resilience and lending capacity by raising capital, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday. During a two-day meeting with heads of banks, including the private sector lenders, the governor emphasised on the need to remain vigilant and make provisions against bad loans proactively.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 17:21 IST
RBI Guv ask banks to strengthen lending capacity by raising capital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has asked banks to take proactive measures to strengthen their resilience and lending capacity by raising capital, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday. During a two-day meeting with heads of banks, including the private sector lenders, the governor emphasised on the need to remain vigilant and make provisions against bad loans proactively. Das had held similar meetings in May as well. He had also met with representatives of other financial institutions like NBFCs and microfinance lenders. The RBI, in its statement, said Das held meetings with the MD & CEOs of public sector banks and select private sector lenders on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, through video conferencing. The meetings were also attended by the RBI's deputy governors. During the meetings, Das touched upon the current economic situation and emphasised on the importance of the banking sector in supporting the ongoing revival in economic activities, RBI said. With specific reference to the financial sector, he highlighted the measures taken by the central bank since the onset of the pandemic to stabilise the economy and ensure financial stability. ''With regard to the banking sector, he reiterated the need for banks to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to strengthen their resilience and lending capacity by raising capital and making provisions proactively,'' the RBI said. Assessment of the current economic situation and outlook; and monetary policy transmission and liquidity situation too came up for deliberations. The release further said credit flow to different sectors, including stressed segments and MSMEs, was also discussed. Other issues which came up for discussion included progress in the implementation of resolution framework for COVID-related stressed assets; progress in making the identified districts in states/UTs 100 per cent digitally enabled; strengthening and enhancing the capacity and efficiency of IT infrastructure and systems; and improving grievance redress mechanisms.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Securitised pool collections improve to almost pre-pandemic levels after moratorium: Report

Crisil Ratings on Wednesday said that with extensive recovery efforts by non-banking financial companies NBFCs and uptick in economic activity, the collection efficiency ratios of its rated securitised pools for November 2020 payouts have i...

Qatar minister calls for de-escalation of Gulf crisis, Gulf-Iran dialogue

Qatars foreign minister has called for a de-escalation of tension in the Gulf region and for dialogue between Arab countries and Iran, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday.Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and non-Gulf state Egypt...

Fire breaks out in Bosnia migrant centre, police say

Fire broke out on Wednesday in a migrant centre in northwestern Bosnia where about 1,200 people had been accommodated, the regional police said.Local web portal Klix reported the fire in the section of the Lipa camp where oil and generators...

Irish cabinet restricts movements after minister contracts COVID-19

All members of Irelands cabinet are restricting their movements while awaiting COVID-19 tests after an unnamed minister contracted the virus, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.Ireland has one of the lowest incidence rates of C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020