Left Menu
Development News Edition

GM recalls 840K vehicles for seat belt, suspension problems

The seat belt recall covers 624,000 2019 through 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks. The company says it doesnt know of any crashes or injuries.GM will notify owners starting Feb. 1 and dealers will inspect the seat belt brackets and assemble them correctly.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:27 IST
GM recalls 840K vehicles for seat belt, suspension problems

General Motors is recalling nearly 840,000 vehicles in the US for suspension problems or because the front seat belts can fail. The seat belt recall covers 624,000 2019 through 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks. Also included are the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe and GMC Yukon XL, and the 2020 and 2021 Silverado 2500 and 3500 and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500.

All have split bench seats. Pickups with bucket seats are not affected. GM says in government documents that the seat belt brackets may not have been secured to the seat frame. That means the belts may not properly restrain people in a crash. The company says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries.

GM will notify owners starting Feb. 1 and dealers will inspect the seat belt brackets and assemble them correctly. The suspension recall covers the 2012 and 2013 Buick Regal, the 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, and the 2010 through 2013 Buick Lacrosse midsize cars that were sold or registered in salt-belt states. The rear toe links can rust and fail on 213,000 of the vehicles.

A coating on the links can chip away, exposing the metal and allowing rust. That can cause the links to fracture. The recall covers vehicles sold or ever registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin or Washington, D.C.

GM says it has no reports of crashes or injuries. Dealers will replace the toe links when parts are available. Owners will get a notice on February 15 and a second notice when parts are ready around March 15.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK says more of England to go into top tier of COVID restrictions

British health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday more areas in England would be placed into the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of a more transmissible variant of COVID-19.Hancock said from Dec. 26...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; consumers cutting back on spending

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, though remaining elevated as more businesses face restrictions and consumers hunker down amid an explosion of new COVID-19 cases. The ra...

Mexico to start first COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday

Mexicos government said it will begin vaccinations against COVID-19 on Thursday, starting with healthcare workers, as the first batch of doses from Pfizer arrived on Wednesday with the country battling an upsurge in infections.Tomorrow were...

Indian-origin man charged with cyberstalking woman, threatening her with rape and murder

An Indian-origin man in the US has been arrested and charged with cyberstalking a woman, whom he harassed using several social media accounts and emails and solicited others to rape, murder and decapitate her in exchange for Bitcoin. Desmon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020