Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stones for Rs 8,341 cr highway projects in Rajasthan
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will on Thursday inaugurate and lay foundation stones for highway projects worth Rs 8,341 crore in Rajasthan, an official statement said. These projects are for a total length of 1,127 kms.
''Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Rajasthan tomorrow,'' the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will preside over the virtual function, to be attended by Union Minister V K Singh and several ministers from the state.
''These projects for inauguration and foundation laying carry a road length of nearly 1,127 kilometers, involving construction value of Rs 8,341 crore,'' the statement added. Paving the way for development of Rajasthan, these roads will enhance connectivity, convenience and economic growth in the state, it added.
