Maha: Night curfew imposed in Latur city from Dec 22 to Jan 5

In keeping with the state governments directive, the collector, district magistrate and chairman of the disaster management authority have imposed a curfew from December 22 to January 5 between 11 pm to 6 am in the Latur Municipal Corporation limits, a release stated.Those involved in providing essential services are exempted, it was stated.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 23-12-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 20:18 IST
Maha: Night curfew imposed in Latur city from Dec 22 to Jan 5

The local administration in Maharashtra's Latur city has imposed a night curfew from December 22 to January 5 in a bid to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread, an official said on Wednesday. In keeping with the state government's directive, the collector, district magistrate and chairman of the disaster management authority have imposed a curfew from December 22 to January 5 between 11 pm to 6 am in the Latur Municipal Corporation limits, a release stated.

Those involved in providing essential services are exempted, it was stated. In case of violations, action will be taken under section 188 of the IPC, Maharashtra COVID-19 Implementation Rules, Disaster Management Act 2005, Infectious Diseases Prevention Act 1897, the order stated.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

