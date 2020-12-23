Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paytm's FY20 loss narrows to Rs 2,942.3 cr; revenue rises to 1.3 pc

It, however, had not shared the amount of loss registered in 2019-20 at that time.On a standalone basis, the companys total revenue was at Rs 3,350.59 crore in 2019-20 as against Rs 3,391.61 crore in the preceding financial year, according to the regulatory document.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 22:03 IST
Paytm's FY20 loss narrows to Rs 2,942.3 cr; revenue rises to 1.3 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

One97 Communications Ltd, which operates Paytm, saw its losses narrow to Rs 2,942.36 crore in the financial year ended March 2020, according to regulatory documents. The company had registered a consolidated loss of Rs 4,217.2 crore for the financial year ended March 2019, according to Registrar of Companies filing shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.

Paytm, which competes with players like Flipkart's PhonePe and Google Pay, clocked a 1.3 per cent rise in the consolidated total revenue at Rs 3,628.85 crore for the fiscal ended March 2020 as against Rs 3,579.67 crore for the financial year ended March 2019. When contacted, Paytm shared its statement from September when the company had said its 2019-20 revenue has increased to Rs 3,629 crore with a 40 per cent decline in losses. It, however, had not shared the amount of loss registered in 2019-20 at that time.

On a standalone basis, the company's total revenue was at Rs 3,350.59 crore in 2019-20 as against Rs 3,391.61 crore in the preceding financial year, according to the regulatory document. However, Paytm managed to lower losses on a standalone basis as well from Rs 3,959.64 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 2,833.18 crore in 2019-20.

Paytm, in its filing, noted that COVID-19 continues to spread across the globe and India, and that it has had an impact on all local and global economic activities. ''The company has considered the possible effects that may result from COVID-19, on the carrying amount of the receivables, investments, goodwill etc. ''While making the assessment the company has taken cognizance of internal and external information up to the date of approval of Financial Statements,'' it said. ''However, the impact assessment of COVID-19 is a continuing process given the uncertainties associated with its nature and duration, and it will continue to monitor any material changes to the future economic conditions,'' it added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'I was scared': home-coming French expats relieved to escape Britain

Sam Cabral, a French expatriate living in Britain, expressed relief on Wednesday as she stepped off a Eurostar train from London, becoming one of the first people to make the trip after a travel ban imposed over COVID-19 worries was eased. ...

Minor Dalit girl raped in UP

A five-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village in the district on Wednesday after he lured her by offering Rs 50, police said. The incident took place when the girl had gone out in an open farm field. The 25-year-old m...

Kisan Sena to march to Delhi in support of farm laws on Thursday

Farmer union Kisan Sena said thousands of its members from western Uttar Pradesh will march to Delhi on Thursday in support of the Centres new agriculture laws. The march will have members joining from the Braj area, which includes district...

Domestic air passenger traffic grows 22pc in Nov: ICRA

Further relaxation in aircraft capacity deployment coupled with festive season air travel demand helped recovery in the domestic traffic with passenger volume seeing 22 per cent sequential growth in the previous month, ratings agency ICRA s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020