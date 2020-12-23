Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kolkata Metro conducts 'smooth' trial run on Noapara- Dakshineswar section

The Kolkata Metro Railway on Wednesday conducted the first trial run of a train on its newly-constructed Noapara-Dakshineswar section, an official said. The stretch between Noapara and Dakshineswar is mostly on elevated structure, the official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 22:47 IST
Kolkata Metro conducts 'smooth' trial run on Noapara- Dakshineswar section

The Kolkata Metro Railway on Wednesday conducted the first trial run of a train on its newly-constructed Noapara-Dakshineswar section, an official said. The trial run in the 4-km stretch between Noapara and Dakshineswar was smooth, Metro Railway spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

Kolkata Metro General Manager Manoj Joshi and the heads of other departments of the rapid transport system were present during the exercise, she said. Following successful trials, inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) will be conducted before clearance is obtained for running commercial services in the section, Banerjee said.

The country's first underground railway extends from Noapara to Kavi Subhash station on the busy north-south axis of the city over a length of 27.22 kms, with 15.70 kms of underground section. The stretch between Noapara and Dakshineswar is mostly on elevated structure, the official said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dozens reported dead after attack by gunmen in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region

Dozens of people died in a dawn attack on Wednesday by unknown gunmen in Ethiopias western region of Benishangul-Gumuz, residents told Reuters, the latest deadly violence in the area. Gashu Dugaz, a senior security official from the region,...

People who arrived from UK being rigorously traced; COVID situation under control in Delhi: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said people who have arrived here from the UK are being rigorously traced and those showing even the slightest of COVID-19 symptoms are being tested, even as he asserted that the situation i...

Man booked in Delhi for raping woman, forcing her to convert for marriage

A case was registered on a womans complaint in Sarita Vihar that a man allegedly forced her to convert her religion for marriage and later raped her, Delhi Police said on Wednesday. It was also alleged that the accused hid his real identity...

19 more arrested for Palghar mob lynching, 5 minor detained

The Maharashtra CID Crime Branch has arrested 19 more persons, one of them aged 70, in connection with the lynching of two sadhus and their driver by a mob in Palghar district in April, an official said on Wednesday. Besides, five juveniles...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020