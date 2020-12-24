Netherlands to require negative COVID tests from air passengers

Left Menu
Travellers wanting to fly to the Netherlands will be required to have tested negative for COVID-19 no more than three days before departure as of next Tuesday, the Dutch government said on Wednesday. Travellers reaching the Netherlands are requested to self-quarantine for 10 days, even if they tested negative before departure.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 24-12-2020 02:35 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 02:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Travellers wanting to fly to the Netherlands will be required to have tested negative for COVID-19 no more than three days before departure as of next Tuesday, the Dutch government said on Wednesday. The requirement was already in force for travellers from Britain and South Africa as of Wednesday. Passenger flights from these countries were temporarily banned earlier this week after the discovery of a virulent new variant of the virus.

The government said it would look into broadening the order to train, bus and boat travellers to the Netherlands, where coronavirus infections jumped around 40% last week amid a new lockdown in which all schools and many stores were closed. Travellers reaching the Netherlands are requested to self-quarantine for 10 days, even if they tested negative before departure.

