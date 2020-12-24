Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anupam Rasayan files Rs 760-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Specialty chemical company Anupam Rasayan has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 760 crore through an initial public offering. Its clients include Syngenta Asia Pacific, Sumitomo Chemical Company and UPL Limited.Axis Capital, Ambit Private, IIFL Securities and JM Financial have been appointed as merchant bankers for the issue..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 12:12 IST
Anupam Rasayan files Rs 760-cr IPO papers with Sebi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Specialty chemical company Anupam Rasayan has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 760 crore through an initial public offering. Proceeds of the issue would be used mainly for repayment of the debt, the company said in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Surat-based company has decided to reserve a portion for its employees and may consider a discount for eligible staff. Anupam Rasayan commenced operations in 1984 with conventional products and now it makes specialty chemicals that involve multi-step synthesis and complex chemistries.

It has six multi-purpose manufacturing facilities based in Gujarat with a combined aggregate installed capacity of around 23,396 metric tonnes, of which 6,726 metric tonnes were added in March 2020. The company mainly caters to the agrochemical, personal care, and pharmaceutical sectors, which accounted for over 95 percent of its revenues in 2019-20. Its clients include Syngenta Asia Pacific, Sumitomo Chemical Company, and UPL Limited.

Axis Capital, Ambit Private, IIFL Securities, and JM Financial have been appointed as merchant bankers for the issue.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Innersloth's Among Us now most popular game ever in terms of monthly players

Innersloths online multi-player game Among Us had roughly half a billion monthly active users in November 2020, making it the most popular game ever in terms of monthly players, according to a report by market research firm SuperData.As per...

Goa set for Christmas celebration with COVID-19 norms in place

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Goa is all set to usher in Christmas festivities from Thursday midnight with beaches already crowded and markets abuzz with last-minute shopping by parishioners. Churches and chapels in Goa, which comprises about...

2 held with brown sugar in Maharashtra's Virar

Crime Branch Unit 3 of Palghar district has arrested 2 people from Pushpanagar bus depot in Virar after 100 grams of brown sugar was allegedly recovered from their possession.The estimated value of seized brown sugar is around Rs 2,50,000.T...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Cuomo NY considering limited fans for Bills playoff gameNew York state officials are evaluating a proposal by the Buffalo Bills that would allow 6,700 fans at their home playoff game nex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020