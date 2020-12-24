Left Menu
Aurobindo Pharma, Covaxx to develop Covid-19 vaccine for India, UNICEF

Updated: 24-12-2020
Covaxx is currently conducting a phase one clinical trial for the vaccine candidate.. Image Credit: ANI

Aurobindo Pharma and US-based Covaxx have entered into a license agreement to develop, commercialise and manufacture a vaccine to fight Covid-19 for India and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) agency. Covaxx is currently conducting a phase one clinical trial for the vaccine candidate UB-61.

"We are proud to partner with Covaxx in developing the first-ever synthetic peptide-based vaccine to combat the Covid-19 pandemic," said N Govindarajan, Managing Director of Aurobindo Pharma. "This vaccine has immense potential in eliminating shedding and hence containing the spread of pandemic," he said in a statement on Thursday.

Aurobindo has the capacity of manufacturing 220 million doses in multi-dose presentation and is building additional facilities to have a total capacity of nearly 480 million doses by June next year. Under the signed agreement, Aurobindo has obtained exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and sell Covaxx's UB-612 vaccine in India and to UNICEF as well as non-exclusive rights in other select emerging and developing markets. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

