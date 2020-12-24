Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Thursday declined by Rs 12 to Rs 2,008 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in the spot market

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trend in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for January delivery fell by Rs 12, or 0.59 percent, to Rs 2,008 per quintal with an open interest of 65,720 lots.