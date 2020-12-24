Left Menu
Delhi Based Automobile Studio's Instagram Account Hacked

Cyber Attacks on Instagram users and brands are becoming increasingly common as a growing number of influencers and companies market themselves on the platform. The same social media platforms that individuals and brands use to keep up with friends, family and customers for business - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube - have given rise to a vast global cyber-criminal network. After years of building up thousands of Instagram followers, Kings Auto India, a venture of K2 Group India, one of the major sellers of pre-owned luxury cars in Delhi, has got its Instagram account hacked. The automobile studio alerted Instagram and Cyber Cell on the same but as for now the Instagram page remains deleted and the brand has lost access to its esteem followers.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-12-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 16:24 IST
Tweets in regards to Instagram hacking.. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyber Attacks on Instagram users and brands are becoming increasingly common as a growing number of influencers and companies market themselves on the platform. The same social media platforms that individuals and brands use to keep up with friends, family and customers for business - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube - have given rise to a vast global cyber-criminal network. After years of building up thousands of Instagram followers, Kings Auto India, a venture of K2 Group India, one of the major sellers of pre-owned luxury cars in Delhi, has got its Instagram account hacked. The automobile studio alerted Instagram and Cyber Cell on the same but as for now the Instagram page remains deleted and the brand has lost access to its esteem followers. The enterprising venture, set up by the duo Mohit Bansal and Shubham Bansal has had a hard time as most of their clientele was in touch with them via the app, especially during this year of lockdown and restrictions on movement. It's gutting, the fact that it's so many years of hard work and ongoing conversations with a chunk of valuable and loyal customers that all seems to have gone down the drain if the hacker at all has deleted all the information on the page.

Brands like Chumbak also faced similar issue however, their Instagram is back now. Chumbak took to their Instagram Story recently to update followers about it. Not just corporates, celebrities are also becoming pray to hackers. Recently, the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police had registered a complaint over the hacking of Shiv Sena leader and Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar's Instagram account. The account was later restored. Fashion Designer Amy Billimoria's Instagram was also hacked four days back and has been retrieved now. Amy took to her Facebook on Wednesday and wrote, "Hacked and back..." Sushmita Sen, on her Instagram profile recently announced that her daughter Renee's verified Instagram account has been hacked. Brands use Instagram as its main marketing tool, and are relying on the social media platform to boost year-end sales, especially in times of COVID-19. This incident shows risks involved in using social media. Attacks on Instagram accounts have become increasingly common as more people are using them to increase their companies or products' reach. It's time the Cyber Cell takes due course of action to stop these hacks and provide a safe space for individuals and brands.

