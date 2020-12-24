China will suspend flights to and from the UKPTI | Beijing | Updated: 24-12-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 16:27 IST
China will suspend flights to and from the UK, joining a growing list of countries who have instituted travel bans, in light of a new variant of the coronavirus, its Foreign Ministry announced Thursday
It did not offer details on when flights would stop. On Tuesday, the Chinese Visa Application Service Centre in London said it will suspend its operation until further notice
Non-Chinese passport holders from the UK were already banned from travelling to China in November.(AP) RUPRUP
