Left Menu
Development News Edition

China will suspend flights to and from the UK

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 24-12-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 16:27 IST
China will suspend flights to and from the UK

China will suspend flights to and from the UK, joining a growing list of countries who have instituted travel bans, in light of a new variant of the coronavirus, its Foreign Ministry announced Thursday

It did not offer details on when flights would stop. On Tuesday, the Chinese Visa Application Service Centre in London said it will suspend its operation until further notice

Non-Chinese passport holders from the UK were already banned from travelling to China in November.(AP) RUPRUP

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

13 new COVID-19 cases, 46 recoveries recorded in a day in Ladakh

The Union Territory of Ladakh recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases in a day taking the infection tally to 9,309, while 46 patients have been cured during the same period, officials said on Thursday. Out of the 13 fresh cases, 11 were reported in ...

FASTag to be mandatory for vehicles from Jan 1, says Gadkari

FASTags will be mandatory for vehicles from January 1, 2021, Union minister Nitin Gakdari said on Thursday. FASTags, which facilitate electronic payment of fee at toll plazas, was introduced in 2016. Making the tags compulsory would also he...

Punjab farm labourer cycles 370 kms for 2 days to join protests at Singhu

I had to reach Singhu because if the farm legislations are not repealed, I will lose my livelihood, claimed Sukhpal Bajwa, a farm labourer from Punjab who cycled 370 kms for two days to reach Delhi to support the farmers agitation against t...

BFI office-bearers granted extension in EGM, elections set for February next year

The Boxing Federation of India BFI on Thursday gave a three-month extension to its office-bearers and resolved to conduct elections by February after the process had to be put on hold this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The BFI election...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020