Left Menu
Development News Edition

Individual shareholders concerned about independence of independent directors: Report

According to the Corporate Governance Survey 2020 by online platform LocalCircles, 79 per cent individual shareholders have expressed concern about the independence of independent directors.LocalCircles conducted the survey after observing citizen posts on corporate governance over a 12-month period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 16:48 IST
Individual shareholders concerned about independence of independent directors: Report
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A significant percentage of individual shareholders believe the constitution of the board of directors of most Indian companies is tilted towards promoters as many independent directors are not really independent, says a survey. According to the Corporate Governance Survey 2020 by online platform LocalCircles, 79 per cent individual shareholders have expressed concern about the independence of independent directors.

LocalCircles conducted the survey after observing citizen posts on corporate governance over a 12-month period. The survey received more than 48,000 responses from 21,000 unique shareholders located across 272 districts of India. As many as 65 per cent of individual shareholders said that independent directors in publicly traded Indian companies are not acting to protect the interest of minority shareholders, the survey said.

Further, the top-3 concerns of individual shareholders of publicly traded companies are accounting fraud, selling of company assets without shareholder knowledge and insider trading, it added. Insider trading is the illegal practice of trading on stock exchanges to one's own advantage after having access to confidential information which is not available with the common shareholder.

''If these issues are addressed not only will Indian markets and corporates earn increased public trust they will see many more common citizens investing some of their savings in equities,'' LocalCircles said. It further noted that if corporate governance of Indian companies improves, it will most definitely attract an increasing number of foreign institutional investors into Indian markets.

The role of independent directors has come under question many times over the last few years. Alleged frauds at IL&FS, PMC Bank and Amrapali Group have been questioned as to how in some of these cases even seasoned directors were not able to foresee them.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PADMA SHRI SANJEEV KAPOOR UNVIELS LOGO OF SAJID QURESHI’S FODXPERT

Mr. Sajid Qureshi of Royal Restaurants and Hotels Projects New Venture - Fodxpert- An online food magazine logo unveiling by Ace Chef and Padma Shri Sanjeev Kapoor23rd December 2020 in Mumbai -Hitting somewhat of a magic formula in magazine...

New agri laws making farmers feel insecure: Pilot

The Centre should repeal the new agri laws as they are making farmers feel insecure about their future, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Thursday. The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan said the Congress is working hard to ensure...

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Baramulla

A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Wanigam Payeen in the Kreeri area of Baramulla distric...

13 new COVID-19 cases, 46 recoveries recorded in a day in Ladakh

The Union Territory of Ladakh recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases in a day taking the infection tally to 9,309, while 46 patients have been cured during the same period, officials said on Thursday. Out of the 13 fresh cases, 11 were reported in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020