Karnataka withdraws night curfew order

The decision to impose night curfew for nine days from 11 pm to 5 am starting from Thursday was taken on Wednesday in line with the Centres advice, amid concerns over a new COVID-19 variant spreading in the UK.In a statement, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said In view of the public opinion that there was no need for night curfew, the decision was reviewed and after consulting with cabinet colleagues and senior officials it has been decided to withdraw the night curfew, Yediyurappa said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-12-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 17:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka government on Thursday withdrew its night curfew order, hours before it was scheduled to be implemented. The decision to impose night curfew for nine days from 11 pm to 5 am starting from Thursday was taken on Wednesday in line with the Centre's advice, amid concerns over a new COVID-19 variant spreading in the UK.

In a statement, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said: ''In view of the public opinion that there was no need for night curfew, the decision was reviewed and after consulting with cabinet colleagues and senior officials it has been decided to withdraw the night curfew,'' Yediyurappa said. The Chief Minister appealed to the people to exercise self-restraint by wearing facemasks, hand hygiene and social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

