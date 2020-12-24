Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wipro's share buyback set to open on Dec 29

IT software giant Wipro on Thursday released the letter of offer and tender form related to its Rs 9,500 crore buyback plan which will open on December 29.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 18:17 IST
Wipro's share buyback set to open on Dec 29
A floor price of Rs 400 per equity share has been set. Image Credit: ANI

IT software giant Wipro on Thursday released the letter of offer and tender form related to its Rs 9,500 crore buyback plan which will open on December 29. It will be available till January 11 and the last date for settlement of bids is January 20. A floor price of Rs 400 per equity share is set which is currently at a premium compared to the market price.

In its letter of offer, Wipro said members of the promoter and promoter group have expressed their intention to participate in the buyback and may tender up to an aggregate maximum number of 414 crore equity shares or such lower number of shares in accordance with the rules. At present, the promoter and promoter group hold 422 crore equity shares or 74.01 percent of equity shares in the company's total outstanding equity share capital.

Of the total shareholding, Azim H Premji is the largest shareholder with 23.68 crore equity shares or 4.14 percent in Wipro. Wipro's buyback involves 23.75 crore equity shares representing up to 4.16 percent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company.

Also Read: Wipro, Metro AG sign Rs 5,145 cr digital and IT deal

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak court sentences JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to over 15 years in jail in one more terror financing case

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and banned Jamat-ud-Dawa JuD chief Hafiz Saeed was on Thursday sentenced to 15 and a half years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan in one more terror financing case. The Anti-Terrorism Court ATC o...

SBI Life acquires 9 pc stake in Paisalo Digital for Rs 186.20 cr

SBI Life Insurance Company on Thursday said it has acquired nearly 9 per cent stake in non-banking finance company Paisalo Digital for about Rs 186.20 crore through the open market. SBI Life has acquired a total of 38,00,000 equity shares e...

No restriction for prayers, midnight Christmas Mass in Bengaluru

The state police allowed the midnight Christmas mass in Bengaluru on Thursday after the changes in the timing of night curfew in Karnataka. The government had earlier imposed the night curfew between 11 pm and 5 am, starting tonight. Midnig...

Logistics company Mudita signs MoU with SpiceJet for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Logistics company Mudita Express Cargo said on Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with SpiceJet for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the countryIn a press release, Mudita stated it can turn around vaccine s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020