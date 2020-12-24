Ahead of the last date to file ITR, Sqrrl Fintech partners with Tax Filing Platform Quicko to facilitate ITR filing

The association is expected to serve 14.6 million users with its hassle-free tax filing service 24th December 2020, Gurugram: Gurugram based, savings and investment platform 'Sqrrl' has collaborated with leading tax planning and return filing platform 'Quicko' to facilitate the process of Income Tax Return filing for 14.6 million users. As the last date of filing ITR is approaching, many professionals will rush to chartered accountants to help them out with lengthy and complicated tax filing processes. As a 'Do It Yourself (DIY)' financial planning platform, Sqrrl saw the growing need of consumers in the market looking for a simpler alternative to the otherwise tedious process of tax filing and decided to join hands with Quicko for a seamless platform to assist millions of customers. By partnering with Quicko, Sqrrl has simplified not only the basic salaried ITR filing process, but also the more complex ones like filing of capital gains tax. Mutual fund investors are often puzzled when it comes to computing and filing capital gains tax. With Sqrrl now, investors can seamlessly file their capital gains taxes as well as their basic salaried ITR. The ITR filing service is a part of their membership called Sqrrl Prime which offers free investing, filing ITR, getting accidental coverage and much more. Historic data shows that the number of people filing taxes in India is lesser than expected. In fact, over the recent times the government of India has been actively working to increase the tax base of the country. By offering the tax e-filing feature, we aspire to de-complicate and simplify the tax filing processes so that more and more people can file their taxes conveniently. Under this association, people can log on to https:qrrl.quicko.com/ to file tax from a wide range of tax filing plans depending on their needs. Individuals can choose the most basic "Do It Yourself" tax filing plan, wherein, for eg. salaried individuals just have to upload their Form no. 16. Once uploaded, all the required data would be extracted from their Form no. 16 and is used in furthering the process. Soon after confirming that all the details are correct, the candidate will be redirected to Quicko. For complicated business-related filing, users can also opt for CA assisted plans. Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Samant Sikka, Co-Founder, Sqrrl said, "This partnership with Quicko will especially be useful for those mutual fund investors who often get confused while computing and filing capital gains tax. We have specifically curated an option for mutual fund investors to file the capital gains statement which will be of great help for regular investors in the market. The aim of this association is to make the tax filing process as seamless as saving and investing, on the platform." Vishvajit Sonagara, Founder, Quicko said, "We are glad to partner with Sqrrl to extend the ease of filing ITR through our platform. Tax filing is often considered as a tedious process, through our partnership we wish to simplify the process of tax filing for the larger group." The app is available on both Android and Apple. Existing Sqrrl users can avail additional benefits through Sqrrl Prime subscription