Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI carries out searches in Gujarat in Rs 121-crore bank fraud case

He said the company was allegedly enjoying credit facilities from the consortium but maintained accounts in private banks without obtaining a no-objection certificate from the consortium member banks and used those accounts to syphon off funds.The account became NPA non-performing asset, thereby causing an alleged loss of Rs 121.05 crore approx to the consortium, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:18 IST
CBI carries out searches in Gujarat in Rs 121-crore bank fraud case

The CBI carried out searches at five locations in Surat and Navsari in Gujarat on Thursday after booking Surya Exim Ltd and its directors for alleged bank fraud of Rs 121 crore during 2017-19, officials said. The agency has booked the company and its directors on a complaint from Canara Bank which is the lead bank in the consortium of four banks, they said.

''It was alleged that, during the period 2017 to 2019, the accused entered into a conspiracy to cheat a consortium of banks including Canara Bank to the tune of Rs 121.05 crore(approx) by way of forgery and diversion of funds,'' CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said. He said the company was allegedly enjoying credit facilities from the consortium but maintained accounts in private banks without obtaining a no-objection certificate from the consortium member banks and used those accounts to syphon off funds.

''The account became NPA (non-performing asset), thereby causing an alleged loss of Rs 121.05 crore (approx) to the consortium,'' he said. The agency conducted searches at five locations including official and residential premises of the accused in Surat and Navsari in Gujarat on Thursday, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents/articles, he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

All I-League teams are highly competitive, says GKFC head coach

11 teams are set to face off in the high-voltage season of the I-League as the action kicks off on January 9. Despite the latest edition being played in a revised format in a bio-secure bubble, Gokulam Kerala FCs newly-appointed head coach ...

HC seeks police stand on plea for SIT probe into death of man forced to sing national anthem

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought response of the police on a plea seeking an SIT probe into the death of a man who, according to a viral video, was allegedly beaten up by police officers and forced to sing the national anthem in his inj...

J-K records 291 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Jammu and Kashmirs COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,19,344 on Thursday with 291 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 1,860 as seven more people succumbed to the disease, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 147 were from the Kashmi...

PM Modi to flag off first driverless train on Dec 28; launch NCMC for Airport Line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to flag off the countrys first ever fully-automated driverless train service which will be on the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro on December 28, the DMRC said on Thursday. The 37-km Magenta Line connects ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020