Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central Bank of India to exit housing finance biz; to sell JV stake for Rs 160 cr

This is to inform that the bank has entered into a binding agreement to divest its entire equity stake of 64.40 per cent i.e. 1,61,00,000 shares of face value of Rs 10 each in Cent Bank Home Finance Ltd CBHFL, to Centrum Housing Finance, subject to approvals from regulatory authorities, Central Bank of India said in a BSE filing.According to a separate filing by Centrum Capital, the parent of Centrum Housing, the cost of acquisition is about Rs 160 crore on cash basis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:25 IST
Central Bank of India to exit housing finance biz; to sell JV stake for Rs 160 cr

State-owned Central Bank of India will exit housing finance joint venture by selling its entire stake of over 64 per cent to Centrum Housing Finance for Rs 160 crore. ''This is to inform that the bank has entered into a binding agreement to divest its entire equity stake of 64.40 per cent i.e. 1,61,00,000 shares of face value of Rs 10 each in Cent Bank Home Finance Ltd (CBHFL), to Centrum Housing Finance, subject to approvals from regulatory authorities,'' Central Bank of India said in a BSE filing.

According to a separate filing by Centrum Capital, the parent of Centrum Housing, the cost of acquisition is about Rs 160 crore on cash basis. ''The company's subsidiary, Centrum Housing Finance has entered into a share purchase agreement with Central Bank of India for acquisition of bank's entire equity stake in CBHFL constituting 64.40 per cent of the share capital of CBHFL on a fully diluted basis, '' Centrum Capital said in the filing.

The target entity is in the same line of business as the subsidiary, hence this is a strategic acquisition, it added. Centrum Capital said the deal is expected to be closed in about two to three months.

CBHFL is a financing and mortgage company jointly promoted by four public sector institutions -- Central Bank of India, National Housing Bank, Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (SUTTI) and Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO). The company's asset under management stood at Rs 1,211.70 crore as of September 30, 2020. Total income was Rs 65.81 crore.

Present in nine states, the company's customers include individuals, associations of persons, companies, corporations and societies..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

All I-League teams are highly competitive, says GKFC head coach

11 teams are set to face off in the high-voltage season of the I-League as the action kicks off on January 9. Despite the latest edition being played in a revised format in a bio-secure bubble, Gokulam Kerala FCs newly-appointed head coach ...

HC seeks police stand on plea for SIT probe into death of man forced to sing national anthem

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought response of the police on a plea seeking an SIT probe into the death of a man who, according to a viral video, was allegedly beaten up by police officers and forced to sing the national anthem in his inj...

J-K records 291 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Jammu and Kashmirs COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,19,344 on Thursday with 291 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 1,860 as seven more people succumbed to the disease, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 147 were from the Kashmi...

PM Modi to flag off first driverless train on Dec 28; launch NCMC for Airport Line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to flag off the countrys first ever fully-automated driverless train service which will be on the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro on December 28, the DMRC said on Thursday. The 37-km Magenta Line connects ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020