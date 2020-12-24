Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI cancels licence of Subhadra Local Area Bank, Kolhapur

Public interest would be adversely affected if it is allowed to continue to do the business in the manner in which it is functioning, the RBI said, adding that the general character of the management is considered prejudicial to the interest of the present and future depositors.The licence issued to Subhadra Local Area Bank stands cancelled to carry out banking business from the close of business on December 24, 2020.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 20:19 IST
RBI cancels licence of Subhadra Local Area Bank, Kolhapur

The RBI on Thursday said it has cancelled the licence of Subhadra Local Area Bank, Kolhapur, as its affairs were conducted in a ''manner detrimental'' to the interests of its present and future depositors. The bank had breached the minimum net worth requirement for two quarters in the financial year 2019-20, the RBI said in a statement.

However, Subhadra Local Area Bank has enough liquidity to pay all its depositors, it added. ''Public interest would be adversely affected if it is allowed to continue to do the business in the manner in which it is functioning'', the RBI said, adding that the general character of the management is considered prejudicial to the interest of the present and future depositors.

The licence issued to Subhadra Local Area Bank stands cancelled to carry out banking business from the close of business on December 24, 2020. Consequent to the cancellation of the licence, the bank is prohibited from conducting the business of banking or any additional business envisaged under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 with immediate effect.

The Reserve Bank of India will make an application for winding up before the High Court, the central bank added..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spend at least 20 days in a month in districts to strengthen party: Priyanka to UP Cong office brearers

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday asked party office bearers in Uttar Pradesh to spend at least 20 days in a month in districts assigned to them to strengthen the organisationPriyanka Gandhi addressed the state ex...

Iraqi kid with heart failure gets new lease of life in Gurugram hospital

After suffering a rare heart condition that caused him shortness of breath for several months, Ibrahim Ismael Hussein, an 11-year-old Iraqi boy has been given a new lease of life after a pacemaker was placed in his chest after a complicated...

Germany can decide quickly whether to back Brexit deal - Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she expects that Germany will be able to decide quickly whether to back the Brexit trade deal struck between Britain and the European Union on Thursday. The federal government will now closely exami...

BCCI appoints Chetan Sharma as chairman of selection committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Thursday named former pacer Chetan Sharma as the chairman of the national mens selection committee panel. The BCCI in a release stated that Cricket Advisory Committee CAC comprising Madan La...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020