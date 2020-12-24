Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam extends ban on strike by oil and gas sector employees for 6 months under ESMA

The fresh order under the Essential Services Maintenance Assam Act, 1980 will be valid till June 30, 2021.Strike by the officers, workers, contract labourers, tanker drivers and their helpers involved in the oil and gas sector has been prohibited till June 30 next year under the ESMA, the statement said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-12-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 20:42 IST
Assam extends ban on strike by oil and gas sector employees for 6 months under ESMA
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Assam government on Thursday extended the ban on strike by employees of oil and gas sector in the state for six months from January 1 next year under the ESMA, an official statement said. The fresh order under the Essential Services Maintenance (Assam) Act, 1980 will be valid till June 30, 2021.

Strike by the officers, workers, contract labourers, tanker drivers and their helpers involved in the oil and gas sector has been prohibited till June 30 next year under the ESMA, the statement said. Any service in any oilfield or refinery of any establishment or undertaking dealing with the production, supply of petroleum products, including natural gas, will fall under the purview of this order, it added.

The prohibition on strike was imposed for six months on July 1 this year..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • ESMA

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spend at least 20 days in a month in districts to strengthen party: Priyanka to UP Cong office brearers

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday asked party office bearers in Uttar Pradesh to spend at least 20 days in a month in districts assigned to them to strengthen the organisationPriyanka Gandhi addressed the state ex...

Iraqi kid with heart failure gets new lease of life in Gurugram hospital

After suffering a rare heart condition that caused him shortness of breath for several months, Ibrahim Ismael Hussein, an 11-year-old Iraqi boy has been given a new lease of life after a pacemaker was placed in his chest after a complicated...

Germany can decide quickly whether to back Brexit deal - Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she expects that Germany will be able to decide quickly whether to back the Brexit trade deal struck between Britain and the European Union on Thursday. The federal government will now closely exami...

BCCI appoints Chetan Sharma as chairman of selection committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Thursday named former pacer Chetan Sharma as the chairman of the national mens selection committee panel. The BCCI in a release stated that Cricket Advisory Committee CAC comprising Madan La...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020