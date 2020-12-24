Embassy REIT completes acquisition of Embassy TechVillage for Rs 9,782 cr

Left Menu
In a statement, Embassy REIT said it has completed acquisition of Embassy TechVillage assets from Embassy Sponsor, members of the Blackstone group and other selling shareholders for an enterprise value of Rs 9,782.4 crore. Earlier this week, Embassy Office Parks REIT raised Rs 3,680 crore USD 501 million through sale of units to institutional investors to partly fund its acquisition of Embassy TechVillage.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 20:59 IST
Embassy Office Parks REIT said it has completed the acquisition of IT park Embassy TechVillage in Bengaluru for Rs 9,782 crore as part of its growth strategy. Embassy REIT is India's first publicly-listed REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) sponsored by Blackstone and Embassy group. It got listed on stock exchanges last year. In a statement, Embassy REIT said it has completed acquisition of Embassy TechVillage assets from Embassy Sponsor, members of the Blackstone group and other selling shareholders for an enterprise value of Rs 9,782.4 crore. Earlier this week, Embassy Office Parks REIT raised Rs 3,680 crore (USD 501 million) through sale of units to institutional investors to partly fund its acquisition of Embassy TechVillage. The qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue was launched on December 15 and witnessed strong demand from both existing as well as new institutional investors, including global and domestic investors, pension funds, insurers and alternative asset managers, the statement said. The acquisition of Embassy TechVillage comprises 6.1 million square feet (msf) of completed area, 3.1 msf of under-construction area, and two proposed 518-keys Hilton hotels. The acquisition will increase Embassy REIT's commercial office portfolio by 28 per cent to 42.4 msf. Mike Holland, chief executive officer of Embassy REIT said,'' Embassy TechVillage is a unique large-scale business park with a marquee multinational occupier base that is located in one of India's best-performing office sub-markets.'' ''Our ability to raise the unit capital required to fund the acquisition amidst market uncertainties and the ongoing pandemic is a testament to the confidence that investors place in our business model and our team's execution capabilities,'' he added. This acquisition is consistent with growth strategy of driving incremental value to unitholders by integrating high-quality assets which are complementary to existing portfolio, he said.

