Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain to keep negotiating on Gibraltar border after Brexit deal

Spain and the UK continue their dialogue to reach an agreement on Gibraltar," Sanchez said in a tweet, adding that EU member states would still examine the Brexit deal in coming days.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 24-12-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 21:31 IST
Spain to keep negotiating on Gibraltar border after Brexit deal
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Madrid and London would continue to negotiate an agreement on the British territory of Gibraltar on the Iberian Peninsula after the Brexit trade deal clinched with the European Union on Thursday.

"I welcome the principle of agreement between the EU and the UK ... Spain and the UK continue their dialogue to reach an agreement on Gibraltar," Sanchez said in a tweet, adding that EU member states would still examine the Brexit deal in coming days. Spain claims sovereignty over the port at the mouth of the Mediterranean that it ceded to Britain in 1713 after a war.

But it has agreed to put the issue of sovereignty to one side to focus on the opportunity to reach a side deal with Britain to avoid having a hard EU border in southern Spain after Brexit. About 15,000 people commute daily from Spain to Gibraltar, which has a population of 32,000. The port also welcomes some 10 million tourists per year, a sector accounting for about a quarter of its economy.

Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told Spanish state broadcaster TVE on Wednesday the sides were working on a deal to facilitate the daily crossings for workers on both sides of the border, not ruling out a possible agreement that would make Gibraltar part of the Schengen area. El Pais newspaper said earlier Spain and Gibraltar were nearing such an agreement that would mean that from Jan. 1 there would be border controls for British citizens travelling to Gibraltar, but Spaniards and Gibraltarians could freely cross the land border.

In a 2002 referendum, 99% of Gibraltarians rejected any idea of Britain sharing sovereignty with Spain. But in 2016, nearly 96% of voters in Gibraltar backed staying in the EU, while in Britain proper the referendum vote was 52%-48% in favour of leaving the bloc.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-'A collective sigh of relief': The world reacts to Brexit trade deal

Britain clinched a Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the worlds biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. Below are some of the reactions...

J&K: After polls results, parties' focus shifts to forming majority for control of DDCs

Behind the scenes activities to choose the chairpersons of the maiden District Development Councils have gained momentum as both Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declration PAGD and the BJP are eyeing the districts that have no clear majority in...

Rajasthan govt will fully cooperate for completion of highway, infrastructure projects: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that his government will fully cooperate with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the NHAI in completing various highway and infrastructure projects in the state. Addr...

India in touch with China over stranded ships in Chinese ports, says MEA

India is in constant touch with the Chinese government regarding stranded Indian ships in Chinas ports, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday. Cargo vessel MV Jagannath is on anchorage near Jingtang port in China since June 13 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020