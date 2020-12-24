Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU Parliament says it will decide on Brexit deal approval in 2021

The European Parliament said on Thursday it welcomed the post-Brexit trade deal clinched by the EU and the UK, but will analyse it in detail before deciding whether to approve the agreement in the new year.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-12-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 21:57 IST
EU Parliament says it will decide on Brexit deal approval in 2021
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The European Parliament said on Thursday it welcomed the post-Brexit trade deal clinched by the EU and the UK, but will analyse it in detail before deciding whether to approve the agreement in the new year. "I welcome the fact that a deal has been reached today on the future relationship between the EU and UK which the Parliament will now scrutinise in detail," European Parliament head David Sassoli said in a statement after the deal was struck on Thursday.

The legislative assembly will resume meetings in January, in the format of committees and a plenary, before deciding to approve the agreement or not. "The European Parliament will now analyse the agreement in detail before deciding whether to give consent in the new year. We will act responsibly in order to minimize disruption to citizens and prevent the chaos of a no-deal scenario," Sassoli said.

Sassoli said Parliament had been "clear from the outset on our red lines", and had worked closely with EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier throughout the talks. "If the European Parliament decides to approve the agreement, it will monitor closely how it is implemented," he said.

The deal governing post-Brexit trade needs the approval of the EU's 27 member states. Ambassadors from EU countries will meet on Dec. 25 at 10:30CET to start reviewing the deal.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU trade deal brings little progress for UK's giant financial sector

The European Union cannot decide yet on granting Britain access to the blocs financial market, even though London and Brussels have agreed a trade deal, a European Commission official said on Thursday. While the landmark trade deal agreed o...

UK, EU clinch post-Brexit free trade agreement, hail biggest bilateral deal

Britain clinched a historic deal with the European Union on Thursday as both sides managed to thrash out a post-Brexit free trade agreement FTA just days before the December 31 deadline. Thousands of pages of legal text accompanies the deal...

Government events to start with "worship of daughters" in MP

All government programmes in Madhya Pradesh will now begin with worship of daughters in keeping with an announcement made by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan four months ago, officials said on Thursday. Chouhan had announced on August 1...

QUOTES-'A collective sigh of relief': The world reacts to Brexit trade deal

Britain clinched a Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the worlds biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. Below are some of the reactions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020