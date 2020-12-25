Left Menu
Unconscious woman rescued near railway station, rape suspected

A 25-year-old woman was rescued after she was found lying in an unconscious state along the tracks near Vashi railway station in Navi Mumbai, with the police suspecting that she was raped and tried to be killed by an unidentified person.

Updated: 25-12-2020 11:36 IST
A 25-year-old woman was rescued after she was found lying in an unconscious state along the tracks near Vashi railway station in Navi Mumbai, with the police suspecting that she was raped and tried to be killed by an unidentified person. A motorman of a local train found the woman lying close to the creek bridge near the railway station on Tuesday.

As the woman had suffered injuries, she was admitted to a hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment, a police official said on Friday. ''During the probe, it came to light that the victim stays at Titwala in Thane district and works at Powai in Mumbai. She used to go to her residence only once a week,'' he said.

''She came home last Sunday and then returned to work the next day. She did not contact her family members over the next two days. On Tuesday, she was found unconscious along the tracks,'' the official said. After her rescue, she was initially taken to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Hospital at Vashi. After a preliminary treatment there, she was shifted to J J Hospital in Mumbai, he said.

The injuries suffered by the woman indicated that she was allegedly tried to be murdered by someone. An offence under section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered, he said, adding that prima facie she was also sexually assaulted. Accordingly, IPC section 376 (rape) was added in the case.

Police suspect that there might have been an attempt to throw the woman out of the running train after the sexual assault. ''As the woman is not a position to speak, her statement is yet to be recorded. She is recovering at the hospital,'' the official said.

Her forensic and medical reports are awaited, he said. PTI DC NP NP

