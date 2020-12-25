Left Menu
Indian expats from Saudi, Kuwait stranded in UAE get free accommodation

Around 300 expats, mostly Indians, stranded in UAE after Saudi Arabia and Kuwait closed their borders to prevent the spread of the new strain of the coronavirus have been provided free accommodation, according to a media report on Friday.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 25-12-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 16:02 IST
Around 300 expats, mostly Indians, stranded in UAE after Saudi Arabia and Kuwait closed their borders to prevent the spread of the new strain of the coronavirus have been provided free accommodation, according to a media report on Friday. The expats have taken an indirect route of flying via the United Arab Emirates to Saudi and Kuwait since there were no direct flights from their home countries, the Gulf News reported.

They were caught off guard with the news about flight suspensions in their countries of residence, after finishing a 14-day mandatory quarantine in hotels and other paid accommodation in the UAE, it said. Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have closed their land and sea borders and suspended commercial flights over fears about the new coronavirus strain, which is spreading fast in the UK.

Dubai Markaz Centre's volunteers' wing Indian Cultural Foundation (ICF) tied up with construction firm Aasa Group to arrange the free accommodation and food to the stranded passengers, the report said. Most of the 300 stranded expats are from the south Indian state of Kerala, said Abdul Salam Saquafi, ICF public relations manager.

