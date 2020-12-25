Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kolkata bus operators demand hike in fares

Banerjee said that though the state transport department has formed a committee on fares two months back, it is yet to take any decision on the issue.He claimed that the state transport corporations get subsidy from the government, but the private operators have no such option to fall back on..

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-12-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 16:22 IST
Kolkata bus operators demand hike in fares

Claiming that high fuel price and low passenger count owing to the pandemic has left the passenger transport industry high and dry, bus operators in West Bengal on Friday demanded an immediate hike in fares. Bengal Bus Syndicate general secretary Tapan Banerjee said that a section of private buses has gone off the roads and more are likely to follow suit owing to mounting losses being incurred to run the vehicles.

''High diesel price, low passenger count owing to the pandemic and inadequate fares have pushed the passenger transport industry in the state into the red,'' Banerjee said. Buses on several routes have gone off the roads due to daily operating losses, said Asit Saha, the owner of a couple of buses.

''We are being forced to look for other business options given the situation we are faced with,'' he said. Banerjee said that though the state transport department has formed a committee on fares two months back, it is yet to take any decision on the issue.

He claimed that the state transport corporations get subsidy from the government, but the private operators have no such option to fall back on..

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Innovation challenge to develop portable devices for water testing launched

The National Jal Jeevan Mission has launched an innovation challenge in partnership with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade to develop portable devices for water testing, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Friday. The ...

Rijiju urges people to encourage players by watching sports

Union minister Kiren Rijiju has made an appeal to people, saying that those who cannot play sports, should at least encourage the players by watching the games. The Sports Minister made the statement here while addressing a group of players...

Cong Karnataka chief D K Shivakumar blames minister Sudhakar for night curfew decision

The Congress partys Karnataka chief D K Shivakumar on Friday claimed the idea to impose night curfew to contain coronavirus was that of state health minister Dr K Sudhakar and not Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. He was reacting to the Yediy...

10 UK returnees test COVID-19 positive in K'taka: Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Friday said so far 10 people who have come to the state from the UK have tested positive for COVID-19 and their samples have been sent for genetic sequencing to find out whether it is a new strain of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020