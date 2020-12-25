Maha: IMFL worth Rs 15.87 lakh seized in Palghar

Indian-made foreign liquor worthRs 15.87 lakh was seized by Maharashtra Excise officials onJawahar-Silvassa Road in Palghar district ahead of New Year,an official said on Friday

State Excise Superintendent Vijay Bukan told PTI theseizure was made from a van at around 3:30 am on Thursday,adding that the the driver escaped in the darkness

''There were 114 boxes of IMFL in the van and thesewere meant for sale in Dadra and Nagar Haveli,'' he said.