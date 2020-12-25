Russia introduces two-week quarantine period for UK arrivals - Ifax

Russia introduces two-week quarantine period for UK arrivals - IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-12-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 18:06 IST
People arriving in Russia from the United Kingdom must undergo a two-week mandatory self-isolation, the Interfax news agency cited the state consumer health watchdog as saying on Friday.
Russia said earlier this week that it would suspend flights to and from Britain for one week starting from Tuesday due to a new variant of the coronavirus detected in Britain.
