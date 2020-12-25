Left Menu
Russia introduces two-week quarantine period for UK arrivals - Ifax

Moscow | Updated: 25-12-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 18:06 IST
Russia said earlier this week that it would suspend flights to and from Britain for one week starting from Tuesday due to a new variant of the coronavirus detected in Britain. Image Credit: ANI

People arriving in Russia from the United Kingdom must undergo a two-week mandatory self-isolation, the Interfax news agency cited the state consumer health watchdog as saying on Friday.

Russia said earlier this week that it would suspend flights to and from Britain for one week starting from Tuesday due to a new variant of the coronavirus detected in Britain.

