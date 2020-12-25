Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foundries demand import duty cut on key raw materials

Steel prices have increased by 30-50 per cent in the last 5-6 months and foundry chemicals have become expensive by 15-20 per cent, Beriwal said.Compared to other countries, the cost of power in India is high, which is hurting the energy-intensive foundry industry, he claimed.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-12-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 18:40 IST
Foundries demand import duty cut on key raw materials

Hit by surging input costs, the foundry industry in the country has demanded reduction of import duty for pig iron and other raw materials, an official said on Friday. Prices of pig iron and other raw materials for the industry have gone up by 30-50 per cent, Institute of Indian Foundrymen (IIF) president Vijay S Beriwal said.

The industry body has also sought subsidies on power from the government to stay competitive in the global markets. ''Steel prices have increased by 30-50 per cent in the last 5-6 months and foundry chemicals have become expensive by 15-20 per cent,'' Beriwal said.

Compared to other countries, the cost of power in India is high, which is hurting the energy-intensive foundry industry, he claimed. ''Energy cost accounts for 15-20 per cent of the manufacturing expense, which is the highest. The Chinese government had extended a 10 per cent incentive to their units before the COVID-19 pandemic and again 5 per cent after the crisis. Such measures were proposed by the foundry industry in India,'' Beriwal said.

The high input cost has an adverse impact on the USD 3-billion foundry exports from India and makes units uncompetitive in the international markets, he said..

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers being misled over agri laws: CM Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said farmers are being misled about the new farm laws by their sympathisers who actually do not want them to prosper. Joining Prime Minister Narendra Modis programme for transferrin...

AIADMK MLA, Hyd based devotees donate Rs 2.62 crore at Tirumala temple

Two devotees, one hailing from Tamil Nadu and the other from Telangana, have separately made a total donation of Rs 2.62 crore at the shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here on the occasion of auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi today, a templ...

Russia opens criminal case against ally of Kremlin critic Navalny

Russia opened a criminal case on Friday against Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, accusing her of violently trespassing when she tried to doorstep an alleged secret agent who Navalny says was part of a plot to kill him...

S.African health workers stretched as COVID-19 infections near 1 million

Matron Annamarie Odendaal has cancelled all staff holiday on the COVID-19 ward at the private Arwyp Medical Centre in Johannesburg as a second wave of the coronavirus threatens to overwhelm South Africas health system.I called them back bec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020