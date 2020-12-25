Left Menu
3 IT firm staff among 4 dead in car-truck collision in Nagpur

The deceased have been identified as Piyush Tekade 25, Neha Gajbhiye 25, Payal Koche 27, and car driver Balkrishna Uikey 34.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-12-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 20:19 IST
3 IT firm staff among 4 dead in car-truck collision in Nagpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four people, including three employees of an IT firm, were killed when their car collided head on with a truck in Khapri on Wardha Road in Nagpur in the early hours of Friday, police said. The accident happened on MIHAN flyover, he said.

''The deceased have been identified as Piyush Tekade (25), Neha Gajbhiye (25), Payal Koche (27), and car driver Balkrishna Uikey (34). The injured person is Ashish Sarnayal (27). They were returning from their office in Dahegaon SEZ. The truck driver fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab him,'' he said.

