MP: Four killed as truck overturns in Balaghat

Three women and a man werekilled and eight persons injured on Friday evening when atruck overturned after the driver lost balance while trying toavoid a two-wheeler near Gangulpura in Balaghat in MadhyaPradesh, police said

The deceased comprise three women who had taken a liftin the truck and a motorcyclist, Balaghat Superintendent ofPolice (CSP) Karnik Shrivastava said

The deceased have been identified as Savita Marthe(35), Sunita Panche (40), Yashoda Panche (42) and two-wheelerrider Arun Parihar (22), he said, adding that the driver andcleaner of the truck escaped from the spot.