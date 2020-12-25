Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Four killed as truck overturns in Balaghat

PTI | Balaghat | Updated: 25-12-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 21:27 IST
MP: Four killed as truck overturns in Balaghat

Three women and a man werekilled and eight persons injured on Friday evening when atruck overturned after the driver lost balance while trying toavoid a two-wheeler near Gangulpura in Balaghat in MadhyaPradesh, police said

The deceased comprise three women who had taken a liftin the truck and a motorcyclist, Balaghat Superintendent ofPolice (CSP) Karnik Shrivastava said

The deceased have been identified as Savita Marthe(35), Sunita Panche (40), Yashoda Panche (42) and two-wheelerrider Arun Parihar (22), he said, adding that the driver andcleaner of the truck escaped from the spot.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia says national election to be held in June

Ethiopia will hold a parliamentary election on June 5, the electoral board said on Friday, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed seeks to quell political and ethnic violence in several regions. Abiys Prosperity Party, a pan-Ethiopian movement he fou...

Mumbai: alleged MNS workers vandalise Amazon warehouse

Workers allegedly belonging to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS vandalised a warehouse of e-commerce behemoth Amazon at Marol in Mumbais Andheri suburb on Friday afternoon, police said. The incident took place around 1.45 pm, an official ...

Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to 'kindness of strangers'

One of the traditional fixtures of any Christmas Day is to see Queen Elizabeth II and her family go to church. Not this year. The coronavirus pandemic has made sure of that. However, the queen, 94, did fulfill what is considered her most ch...

Film, science and technology have ability to fire people's imagination: Shekhar Kapur

Filmmaker Shekha Kapur on Friday said cinema has the power to make people curious about different aspects of life, including science. Citing the example of Steven Spielbergs Jurassic Park movies, Kapur said films have the ability to generat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020