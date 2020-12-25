Left Menu
Norway extends ban on flights from Britain until Dec 29

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 26-12-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 23:58 IST
Norway has extended its ban on flights from Britain until Dec. 29 due to concerns over a new variant of the coronavirus, the health ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Norway first imposed the ban on Dec. 21 on news that the new variant was rapidly spreading in Britain.

"It's still possible that the flights will be suspended until after the New Year," the ministry added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

